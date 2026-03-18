Kozak & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF $IETC

Kozak & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,279 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF accounts for 12.3% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $64,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IETC. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 89,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the third quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IETC opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.18. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a twelve month low of $64.06 and a twelve month high of $108.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.83.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms. The market cap-weighted fund targets an increased exposure to firms with high Technology Independence Score. IETC was launched on Mar 21, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

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