Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $19.48 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Kozak & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.7% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $215.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $204,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 521,361 shares in the company, valued at $106,487,984.25. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $303.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

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Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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