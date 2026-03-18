Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires 69,242 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,242 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises about 5.4% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $28,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 596.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $150.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $111.51 and a 52 week high of $163.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

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