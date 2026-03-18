Korn/Ferry International (KFY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Korn/Ferry International (NYSE: KFY):

3/13/2026 – Korn/Ferry International was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.

3/10/2026 – Korn/Ferry International had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $72.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Korn/Ferry International had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $88.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2026 – Korn/Ferry International was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/21/2026 – Korn/Ferry International was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/28/2026 – Korn/Ferry International had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Korn/Ferry International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Korn/Ferry International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

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Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company’s core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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