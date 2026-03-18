Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.68, but opened at $42.87. Komatsu shares last traded at $42.87, with a volume of 4,937 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Komatsu Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.56 billion. Komatsu has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

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Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KMTUY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer of construction, mining and industrial equipment. Founded in the early 20th century in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, the company has grown into a global supplier of heavy machinery and related services for industries including construction, mining, forestry and infrastructure development.

Komatsu’s product lineup covers a broad range of mobile and stationary equipment, including hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, rigid and articulated dump trucks, dozers, compact equipment, and specialized mining machines for both surface and underground operations.

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