Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy” Rating

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KNX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $64.00 price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of KNX opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.88%.The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joshua Smith sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $351,450.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,224.74. This represents a 38.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,305,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,626,167. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 42,930 shares of company stock worth $2,581,186 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $830,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,496,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,682,000 after acquiring an additional 76,342 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 701,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,361,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,826,000 after acquiring an additional 765,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

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Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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