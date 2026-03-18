KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.15 and a one year high of $101.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average is $100.29.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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