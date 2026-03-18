Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.1% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $242.15 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $268.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.17. The company has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 target price on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.77.

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Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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