JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 753 and last traded at GBX 760. 140,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 340,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 762.

JPMorgan Japanese Stock Down 0.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 770.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 728.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.80.

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JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 10.15 EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Japanese had a net margin of 97.91% and a return on equity of 21.61%.

About JPMorgan Japanese

Invest in the heart of a changing Japan

Invest in the heart of a changing Japan

The Company seeks to tap into the long-term story of Japan’s structural economic transformation by investing in high-quality innovative companies in sectors such as robotics, materials, healthcare, e-commerce and business services, as well as companies transitioning to more capital efficient business models.

Local Insight, Global Strength

The Company, one of the largest and oldest closed-end funds focused on Japanese equities, is managed locally and supported by a team of over 25 specialist investment professionals in Tokyo.

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