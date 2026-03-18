JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI is Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3,843.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810,739 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $47,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hurley Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.3513 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

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