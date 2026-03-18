JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2026

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $482,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock opened at $366.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.85 and a 200-day moving average of $371.04. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $382.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.