JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $482,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

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iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock opened at $366.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.85 and a 200-day moving average of $371.04. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $382.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

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