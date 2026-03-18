JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 716,278 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,932,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 716,278 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 10.51% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $492,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 224.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $109,000.

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SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

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