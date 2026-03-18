JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. $UTZ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,294,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902,471 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.11% of Utz Brands worth $88,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 88,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76,194 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $752,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 3.4% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,176,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after buying an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 1,674.6% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 180,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Utz Brands Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:UTZ opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTZ. Bank of America reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on Utz Brands in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UTZ

Utz Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

See Also

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