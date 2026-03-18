JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 503,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 153,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.71% of Badger Meter worth $89,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 62.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter worth $38,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Badger Meter by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $243,482.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,256 shares in the company, valued at $485,176.56. This trade represents a 33.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $456,000. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,989 shares of company stock worth $596,002 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.74. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.14 and a 12-month high of $256.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 15.45%.Badger Meter’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.88.

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Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company’s core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company’s product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

See Also

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