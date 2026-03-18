JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 73,567 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.52% of Jacobs Solutions worth $92,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the sale, the president owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,390.72. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $130.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.98. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.23 and a 52-week high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 3.49%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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