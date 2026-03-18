JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,769,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $525,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.85 and a 200 day moving average of $193.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.