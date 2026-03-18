JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,071,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.68% of Element Solutions worth $102,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Element Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. CJS Securities raised shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. Element Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $37.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Solutions news, Director E Stanley Oneal sold 143,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $5,099,393.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 147,832 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,992.64. This represents a 49.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company’s solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

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