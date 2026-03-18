JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $349,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 240.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,982 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $97.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.09.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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