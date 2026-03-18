John Bolduc Acquires 8,390 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) Director John Bolduc acquired 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,904.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 276,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,260.78. The trade was a 3.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, John Bolduc acquired 8,390 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $59,736.80.

On Friday, March 6th, John Bolduc bought 8,276 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $60,001.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, John Bolduc acquired 8,392 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $59,751.04.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, John Bolduc purchased 14,200 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, John Bolduc bought 8,974 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $62,728.26.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $162.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 19.73%.The business had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 161.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WHF

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 11.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 75,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WHF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s primary objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by making debt and equity investments in privately held middle-market companies. WhiteHorse Finance seeks to partner with established businesses across a range of industries, providing flexible financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations.

The company’s investment portfolio predominantly comprises senior secured loans, second-lien debt, subordinated debt and select equity interests.

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