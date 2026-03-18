Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Didier Papadopoulos Sells 2,594 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $25,550.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,078.85. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,231 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $42,056.14.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,172 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $11,602.80.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,915 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $19,628.75.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,366 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $62,004.84.

On Friday, February 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 10,382 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $102,574.16.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 816 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $8,274.24.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,333 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $14,063.15.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 804 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $11,682.12.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,367 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $20,286.28.

On Monday, January 5th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,429 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $101,835.36.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOBY

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Joby Aviation Company Profile

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Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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