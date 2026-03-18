Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Stock Price Up 8.8% – Should You Buy?

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 131.80 and last traded at GBX 130. Approximately 343,573 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 185,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50.

Jersey Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of £41.80 million, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a current ratio of 79.11.

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About Jersey Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Jersey Oil & Gas is a UK E&P company focused on building an upstream oil and gas business in the North Sea. The Company holds a significant acreage position within the Central North Sea referred to as the Greater Buchan Area, which includes operatorship and 100% working interests in blocks that contain the Buchan oil field and J2 and Glenn oil discoveries and an 88% working interest in the P2170 Licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, that contains the Verbier oil discovery.

JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.

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