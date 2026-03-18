Jennifer Baldock Sells 5,798 Shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Baldock sold 5,798 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $76,359.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 326,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,662.58. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 6th, Jennifer Baldock sold 10,082 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $138,123.40.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 2.1%

Surgery Partners stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $24.60.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Surgery Partners’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Surgery Partners News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Surgery Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board authorizes $200M share repurchase (up to ~9.7% of shares), which can support the share price and signals management believes shares are undervalued. Buyback Announcement

Board authorizes $200M share repurchase (up to ~9.7% of shares), which can support the share price and signals management believes shares are undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage skews bullish — multiple firms (UBS, Jefferies, Cantor Fitzgerald, Benchmark) have buy/overweight views and the consensus price target (~$23.36) is well above the current price, which supports upside expectations. Analyst Notes

Analyst coverage skews bullish — multiple firms (UBS, Jefferies, Cantor Fitzgerald, Benchmark) have buy/overweight views and the consensus price target (~$23.36) is well above the current price, which supports upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional investors have been increasing stakes (Janus Henderson, Pentwater, UBS, Vanguard), showing continued institutional confidence/interest in the stock. Institutional Ownership

Large institutional investors have been increasing stakes (Janus Henderson, Pentwater, UBS, Vanguard), showing continued institutional confidence/interest in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: revenue of $885M beat estimates (~$866.5M) and rose 2.4% year-over-year, which is supportive for top-line trend, but the quarter included a sizable EPS miss. Earnings Report

Q4 results: revenue of $885M beat estimates (~$866.5M) and rose 2.4% year-over-year, which is supportive for top-line trend, but the quarter included a sizable EPS miss. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,400 shares at ~$12.47 (≈$254K), a ~2.17% reduction in his holding — a high-profile insider sale that can weigh on investor confidence. Form 4 CEO Sale

CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,400 shares at ~$12.47 (≈$254K), a ~2.17% reduction in his holding — a high-profile insider sale that can weigh on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: CFO David T. Doherty sold 8,867 shares at ~$12.50 (~$110.8K), trimming his stake by ~3.85%, which may raise governance/sentiment questions. Form 4 CFO Sale

CFO David T. Doherty sold 8,867 shares at ~$12.50 (~$110.8K), trimming his stake by ~3.85%, which may raise governance/sentiment questions. Negative Sentiment: Other insiders (Jennifer Baldock, Marissa Brittenham, Danielle Burkhalter) executed sales in mid‑March (ranging ~3.5k–5.8k shares each), adding to near-term selling pressure. Insider Trades Summary

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 45,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGRY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, December 29th. US Capital Advisors set a $21.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGRY

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc operates as a healthcare services provider specializing in the management and ownership of ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals and multispecialty rehabilitation hospitals across the United States. Through its network of facilities, the company coordinates and delivers a broad range of outpatient surgical procedures in specialties such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology, pain management and general surgery. Its integrated platform offers ancillary services including on-site imaging, laboratory testing, infusion therapy and physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation.

Since its establishment in 2010 and subsequent public listing in 2015, Surgery Partners has focused on strategic partnerships with physicians and health systems to expand access to cost-effective outpatient care.

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