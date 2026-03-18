Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.Jabil’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $262.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Jabil has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $281.37.

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Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.50.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,800. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.91, for a total value of $3,703,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,830,171.06. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,529 shares of company stock valued at $37,901,485. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

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Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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