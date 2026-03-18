Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,045,972 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 12th total of 1,752,887 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 839,603 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 839,603 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Alchemi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC lifted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 630,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Iterum Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3%

ITRM stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of anti-infective products targeting drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company’s research efforts are centered on novel therapeutic agents designed to address serious community-acquired and hospital-acquired infections where current treatment options are limited by emerging resistance.

The company’s lead product candidate, sulopenem, is being evaluated in both intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and intra-abdominal infections (IAI).

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