iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Stake Lowered by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $24,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $538,000.

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iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $248.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.10 and its 200 day moving average is $251.97. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $171.51 and a 52-week high of $262.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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