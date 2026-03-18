iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 20,252 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,652% compared to the average daily volume of 1,156 put options.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

EWT stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $77.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.94.

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Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,378.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,905,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,373,000 after buying an additional 1,828,566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,085,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,985 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,066.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,677,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,015 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,028,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,207,000.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index.

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