iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,296,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $121,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70,110.5% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952,603 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,818.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,128 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,353,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,536 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,768,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,181,000 after buying an additional 1,939,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of EFA stock opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $105.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

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