iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (BLCR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on March 20th

iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60.

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iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF Company Profile

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The BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (BLCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of attractively valued large-cap equity securities selected through fundamental and quantitative analysis. It primarily holds US companies but may invest in foreign securities up to 25%. BLCR was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

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