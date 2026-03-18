iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF $HIMU Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (BATS:HIMU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,019,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,744 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.37% of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF worth $99,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of HIMU stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $50.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96.

iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (HIMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide a high level of income exempt from federal income tax through high-yield US municipal bonds. HIMU was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by BlackRock.

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