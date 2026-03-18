iShares Gold Trust $IAU Stock Holdings Raised by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.1% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $30,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,799,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,280,000 after purchasing an additional 456,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,520,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,493,292,000 after buying an additional 6,623,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,165,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,034,000 after buying an additional 2,245,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,148,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,704,000 after buying an additional 561,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,130,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,890,000 after buying an additional 559,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $104.40. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34.

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About iShares Gold Trust

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(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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