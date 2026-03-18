iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.49 and last traded at $55.08, with a volume of 1051116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Energy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXC. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $990,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 253,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy. Component companies include oil equipment and services, oil exploration and production, and oil refinery, oil storage and transportation, and coal and uranium mining companies.

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