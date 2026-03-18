iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Trading 9.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.36. 14,088,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 43,536,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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