iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Acquired by U S Wealth Group LLC.

U S Wealth Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,079 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 6.7% of U S Wealth Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. U S Wealth Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.29. The company has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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