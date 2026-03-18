iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,427,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,373,294,000 after buying an additional 939,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,455,000 after buying an additional 201,983 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,524,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,024,000 after buying an additional 6,101,936 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,735,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,216,714,000 after buying an additional 505,293 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $671.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $700.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $688.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $679.83.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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