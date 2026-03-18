iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2313 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $58.98 and a 52 week high of $80.74.

Get iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI. USCL was launched on Jun 6, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.