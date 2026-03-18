iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,569,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358,619 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 11.0% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GM Advisory Group LLC owned 0.44% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $258,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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