iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.5467.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IQ shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded iQIYI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.22 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $2.10 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI Trading Down 2.3%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,488,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,423.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 2,626,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,152,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 1,716,011 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,571,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 390,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $1,205,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.10. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc is a leading online entertainment service provider headquartered in Beijing, China, offering a comprehensive portfolio of streaming video content across multiple genres. The company operates a subscription-based video-on-demand (SVOD) platform, complemented by advertising-supported content (AVOD) and pay-per-view offerings. Its digital library encompasses original series, feature films, variety shows, animation and documentaries, catering to diverse demographic segments and viewer preferences.

Originally launched by Baidu in 2010 as an online video site, iQIYI was formally rebranded in early 2012 and has since expanded its footprint beyond China’s domestic market.

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