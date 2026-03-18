iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.5467.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on IQ shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded iQIYI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.22 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $2.10 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on iQIYI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI
iQIYI Trading Down 2.3%
NASDAQ IQ opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.10. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47.
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc is a leading online entertainment service provider headquartered in Beijing, China, offering a comprehensive portfolio of streaming video content across multiple genres. The company operates a subscription-based video-on-demand (SVOD) platform, complemented by advertising-supported content (AVOD) and pay-per-view offerings. Its digital library encompasses original series, feature films, variety shows, animation and documentaries, catering to diverse demographic segments and viewer preferences.
Originally launched by Baidu in 2010 as an online video site, iQIYI was formally rebranded in early 2012 and has since expanded its footprint beyond China’s domestic market.
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