IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,165,139 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 12th total of 2,674,840 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,607 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,607 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.7%

IPGP traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $115.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,410. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $155.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.90.

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IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $274.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. IPG Photonics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $92.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IPG Photonics

Insider Activity

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Mary E. Buttarazzi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $58,110.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $551,928.78. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 7,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $636,955.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,793,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,127,229.90. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 201,484 shares of company stock worth $15,646,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

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IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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