Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL Shares Acquired by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for 2.0% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Petix & Botte Co owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $121.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.