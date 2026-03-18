InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $32.63 and last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 41060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 37.24%.InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,732,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,453,000 after buying an additional 60,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 40.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 57,633 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 286,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 34,841 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,263,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,105,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,650,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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