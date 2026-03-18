Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as GBX 3,696 and last traded at GBX 3,712, with a volume of 1403157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,734.

Specifically, insider Colm Deasy sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,794, for a total value of £120,497.44. Also, insider Andre Lacroix sold 37,635 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,794, for a total transaction of £1,427,871.90.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,847 to GBX 5,717 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 to GBX 4,800 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,169.50.

Key Headlines Impacting Intertek Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Intertek Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Clustered insider purchases: Several senior executives (including Andrew Martin — 485 shares — and multiple directors buying ~138–156 shares each) bought stock around GBX 3,794 on Mar 13, signalling internal confidence and supporting demand. Read More.

Clustered insider purchases: Several senior executives (including Andrew Martin — 485 shares — and multiple directors buying ~138–156 shares each) bought stock around GBX 3,794 on Mar 13, signalling internal confidence and supporting demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst updates earlier in March trimmed price targets (Jefferies cut its PT from GBX 5,800 to GBX 4,800; Citi reduced its PT) but largely retained constructive ratings — this tempers upside expectations while not signaling a consensus downgrade. Read More.

Analyst updates earlier in March trimmed price targets (Jefferies cut its PT from GBX 5,800 to GBX 4,800; Citi reduced its PT) but largely retained constructive ratings — this tempers upside expectations while not signaling a consensus downgrade. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Small supporting buy: Kawal Preet purchased 160 shares at GBX 3,710 on Mar 16 — supportive but immaterial to float. Read More.

Small supporting buy: Kawal Preet purchased 160 shares at GBX 3,710 on Mar 16 — supportive but immaterial to float. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider disposals: Two sizable sales increase near‑term supply — Andre Lacroix sold 37,635 shares (~£1.43m) and Colm Deasy sold 3,176 shares (~£120k) at ~GBX 3,794 on Mar 13; big insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if driven by personal liquidity needs. Read More.

Intertek Group Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.20. The company has a market cap of £5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,390.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,626.83.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 255.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Intertek Group had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.07%. On average, analysts predict that Intertek Group plc will post 263.7305699 EPS for the current year.

Intertek Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations.

Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

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