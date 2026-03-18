Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $188.53 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $203.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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