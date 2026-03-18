Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $14.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,407,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,711,000 after buying an additional 617,701 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,031,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,265,000 after buying an additional 320,907 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,877 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,705,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,694,000 after acquiring an additional 534,216 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,162,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,652,000 after acquiring an additional 169,633 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $126.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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