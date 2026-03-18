Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires New Position in UWM Holdings Corporation $UWMC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,357,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,630,000. UWM makes up 5.1% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.34% of UWM as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 408.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Moment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

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UWM Price Performance

NYSE:UWMC opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. UWM Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $7.14.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). UWM had a net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $945.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.12 million. Research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Trending Headlines about UWM

Here are the key news stories impacting UWM this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a Buy rating and $10 price target after UWM raised its revenue outlook ahead of the merger vote — reinforces upside if the deal clears. BTIG Reiterates Buy Rating on UWM Holdings (UWMC)

BTIG reiterated a Buy rating and $10 price target after UWM raised its revenue outlook ahead of the merger vote — reinforces upside if the deal clears. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying (≈15,889 calls, ~92% above typical volume) suggests short-term bullish/speculative positioning that can support near-term demand.

Unusually large call-option buying (≈15,889 calls, ~92% above typical volume) suggests short-term bullish/speculative positioning that can support near-term demand. Positive Sentiment: Institutional activity shows notable inflows (Invesco and others increased stakes), which can provide support versus purely retail-driven moves.

Institutional activity shows notable inflows (Invesco and others increased stakes), which can provide support versus purely retail-driven moves. Neutral Sentiment: UWM declared a $0.10 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend date March 19), yielding ~11% — attracts income buyers but payout ratio (~667%) flags sustainability risk.

UWM declared a $0.10 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend date March 19), yielding ~11% — attracts income buyers but payout ratio (~667%) flags sustainability risk. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarter: revenue materially beat consensus ($945.3M vs. $759.1M) but EPS missed ($0.08 vs. $0.09) — shows top-line strength but margin/earnings execution remains mixed.

Recent quarter: revenue materially beat consensus ($945.3M vs. $759.1M) but EPS missed ($0.08 vs. $0.09) — shows top-line strength but margin/earnings execution remains mixed. Negative Sentiment: Two Harbors adjourned its shareholder meeting after missing a quorum, delaying the merger vote and increasing near-term deal uncertainty — a direct strategic and sentiment headwind. Two Harbors postpones vote on UWM merger after quorum miss

Two Harbors adjourned its shareholder meeting after missing a quorum, delaying the merger vote and increasing near-term deal uncertainty — a direct strategic and sentiment headwind. Negative Sentiment: CEO Mat Ishbia executed multiple large share sales in March (including 632,874 shares on Mar 13 at ~$3.69 and 1,000,574 shares on Mar 16 at ~$3.70), materially reducing his position — repeated insider selling at scale tends to weigh on sentiment. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

Insider Transactions at UWM

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $3,702,123.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,335,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,641,708.90. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 20,839,274 shares of company stock valued at $99,204,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UWMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded UWM from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on UWM in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.49.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UWM

About UWM

(Free Report)

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

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