Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Institutional Financial Markets Stock Down 1.6%

Institutional Financial Markets stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Institutional Financial Markets has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

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Institutional Financial Markets (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter. Institutional Financial Markets had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Institutional Financial Markets Company Profile

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries. The Asset Management segment manages assets through investment vehicles, such as collateralized debt obligations, managed accounts, and investment funds.

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