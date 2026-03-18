Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Given New $270.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $252.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBP. Weiss Ratings raised Installed Building Products from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

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Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:IBP traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.02. 25,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,342. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.10.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.97 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 400,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.06, for a total transaction of $125,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,727,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,638,835.14. The trade was a 18.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $413,567.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,954.63. This represents a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

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Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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