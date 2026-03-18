Insider Selling: Composecure (NYSE:GPGI) Director Sells 13,667 Shares of Stock

Composecure, Inc. (NYSE:GPGI – Get Free Report) Director Jane Thompson sold 13,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $231,108.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,277.83. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Composecure Stock Performance

Composecure stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,442. Composecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.00.

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Composecure (NYSE:GPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Composecure had a negative net margin of 56.76% and a positive return on equity of 211.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Composecure in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Composecure currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Composecure Company Profile

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CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

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