Insider Buying: Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) CFO Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt Schoen purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.51 per share, for a total transaction of $70,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,624. This trade represents a 26.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Resolute Holdings Management Price Performance

RHLD stock traded up $10.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.26. 37,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,425. Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $236.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.46.

Get Resolute Holdings Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Resolute Holdings Management currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resolute Holdings Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resolute Holdings Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Holdings Management in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Resolute Holdings Management in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Resolute Holdings Management in the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

Resolute Holdings Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Holdings Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Holdings Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.