Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 1895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 36.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,000.7% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

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