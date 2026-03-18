ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

ING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of ING Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research upgraded ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ING Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ING Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ING Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ING Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ING Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 106,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in ING Group by 57.0% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ING Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Group stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. ING Group has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. ING Group had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ING Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.8796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 589.0%. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

About ING Group

(Get Free Report)

ING Group N.V. is a Dutch multinational financial services company headquartered in Amsterdam. Formed through the consolidation of Dutch financial businesses, ING operates as a banking and financial services group that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and institutional clients. The company is organized under a two-tier governance model common in the Netherlands, with an Executive Board responsible for day-to-day management and a Supervisory Board providing oversight.

ING’s principal activities include retail and direct banking, commercial and wholesale banking, corporate lending, transaction services and cash management, and a range of investment and savings products.

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